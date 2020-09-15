Le’Veon Bell Injury: Jets Star Placed On Injured Reserve, Will Miss Three Games

The New York Jets could use all the help they could get, but the team’s offense was dealt a tough blow Tuesday.

Jets running back Le’Veon Bell was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, first reported by NFL Network. Under new NFL rules, it means Bell will miss at least the next three games.

Bell was injured in the second quarter of the Jets’ 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, however, did play a few plays in the third quarter. The veteran playmaker finished with six rushing attempts for 14 yards and two receptions for 32 yards.

The Jets are scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos in their next three games.

The New England Patriots, specifically, will not play the Jets until Week 9 of the NFL season.