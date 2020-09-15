Heat Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch East Finals Game 1 Online

For the third time in four seasons, the Boston Celtics are in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics reached the third round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers in Round 1 and outlasting the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors in an Eastern Conference semifinals series that went the distance.

Boston on Tuesday will begin its best-of-seven set with the Miami Heat, who only have lost one game this postseason. Jimmy Butler and Co. swept the Indiana Pacers before needing only five games to dispatch the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Here’s how to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 1 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

