Mariners-Giants Series Moved To San Francisco Due To Poor Air Quality

This week’s series between the Mariners and San Francisco Giants has been moved as air quality in Seattle rapidly decreases.

As a result, Major League Baseball moved the series from Washington to California in an effort to protect teams.

The Mariners played a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park over the weekend as wildfires in Washington intensified. Some players were vocal about their displeasure with the conditions, too.

“I’m a healthy 22-year-old. I shouldn’t be gasping for air or missing oxygen,” A’s starter Jesus Luzardo said after Game 1 of the twin bill, via The Associated Press. “I’ll leave it at that.”

The Mariners thanked the Giants for their “willingness” to work together. They now “look forward to” hosting the San Diego Padres in their upcoming series in Seattle, which is scheduled to begin Friday.

Seattle currently sports a 227 air quality index, with 200 being considered an “unhealthy” level.