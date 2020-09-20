NASCAR Cup Playoff Field Narrowed To 12 Drivers After Bristol Night Race

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs have entered the second round.

The 16-driver field was narrowed to 12 following Kevin Harvick’s victory Saturday in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Harvick, the most dominant driver the in sport all season long, sits atop the standings with Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski rounding out the top three.

Here’s the field for the Round of 12:

… and then there were 12.



Introducing your #NASCARPlayoffs Round of 12 drivers. pic.twitter.com/F7upjOHX2l — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 20, 2020

Who will take the first steps toward earning a spot in the Round of 8?

We’ll find out next Sunday when drivers compete in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images