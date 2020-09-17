NBA Rumors: LaMelo Ball Came To Boston For Private Workout With Celtics

Could the Big Baller Brand be making its way to Boston?

It’s too soon to tell, but the Boston Celtics on Wednesday reportedly brought in the youngest member of the Ball family for a private workout at the team’s Auerbach practice facility in Brighton, Mass.

According to a report from Bill Burt of The Eagle Tribune, later confirmed by Chris Grenham of Forbes, LaMelo Ball was spotted in Boston working out at the Ritz hotel gym prior to heading to the practice facility.

The team is able to host prospects for medical exams and drills until early October, as part of a revamped pre-draft process modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ball will be available in the 2020 NBA Draft on Nov. 18 after forgoing college in the United States to play overseas.