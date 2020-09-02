Neymar Reportedly Among Three PSG Players Who Test Positive For COVID-19

Neymar’s superstar status apparently hasn’t exempted it from the global pandemic.
The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil national team star was among three PSG players who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sky Sports. PSG announced the results Wednesday via Twitter but didn’t name the players.
However, French newspaper L’Equipe reported Neymar was among the three players who tested positive after returning from a vacation in Ibiza, Spain, according to Sky Sports.
The players will quarantine for seven days and undergo regular testing. PSG will begin their Ligue 1 (French League) season Sept. 10, and the players’ availability remains uncertain.
If Neymar or PSG confirm he is among the players who tested positive, he’ll become the highest-profile soccer player to do so since the coronavirus outbreak in March. Manchester United star Paul Pogba currently holds that distinction.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images