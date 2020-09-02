Neymar Reportedly Among Three PSG Players Who Test Positive For COVID-19

Neymar’s superstar status apparently hasn’t exempted it from the global pandemic.

The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil national team star was among three PSG players who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sky Sports. PSG announced the results Wednesday via Twitter but didn’t name the players.

Three @PSG_English players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols.



All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 2, 2020

However, French newspaper L’Equipe reported Neymar was among the three players who tested positive after returning from a vacation in Ibiza, Spain, according to Sky Sports.

The players will quarantine for seven days and undergo regular testing. PSG will begin their Ligue 1 (French League) season Sept. 10, and the players’ availability remains uncertain.

If Neymar or PSG confirm he is among the players who tested positive, he’ll become the highest-profile soccer player to do so since the coronavirus outbreak in March. Manchester United star Paul Pogba currently holds that distinction.

