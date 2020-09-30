NFL Odds: Why Phil Simms Believes Patriots Will Cover Spread Vs. Chiefs

There’s a good chance the Kansas City Chiefs will improve to 4-0 on the season this Sunday.

Phil Simms believes the New England Patriots won’t make an easy on the reigning Super Bowl champions, though.

The Patriots will enter Arrowhead Stadium with a 2-1 record, though they’ve impressed in all three of their outings in 2020. New England has flashed offensive versatility early in the campaign, and while the defense might not as good as last season, the unit has been displaying a knack for timely plays and causing turnovers.

The Chiefs currently are favored by seven points for the Week 4 matchup, per consensus data. Simms believes Patrick Mahomes and Co., fresh off their 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens as three-point underdogs, won’t be able to lay the points against the Patriots.

“I like the defensive matchup,” Simms said during the latest episode of Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.” “The Patriots, I think they can hang in there with the Kansas City Chiefs and I think, too, the Patriots — they’ll muddy this game up. Run the ball, do their thing and they’ll cover.”

The Patriots already have proved they can hang with the NFL’s best. New England fell one yard short of notching a road victory against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. The Chiefs, of course, are a different beast, but New England often will rise to its competition.

Kick off for Patriots-Chiefs is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images