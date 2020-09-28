Nick Wright Believes This Doomed Celtics’ Chances Of Reaching NBA Finals

The Celtics saw their 2019-20 season come to an end Sunday night, and Nick Wright didn’t seem overly surprised.

For the third time in four seasons, Boston was eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the Eastern Conference finals. The latest ECF defeat came at the hands of the Miami Heat, who battled the C’s for six games before punching their ticket to the NBA Finals.

Wright, who never shies away from criticizing Boston, took to Twitter following the Celtics’ 125-113 Game 6 loss. The “First Things First” co-host voiced opinion that a recent misstep by the franchise went a long way in preventing the C’s from getting over the hump.

Folks think I’m too hard on Boston, but the fact of the matter is they could’ve actually, yanno, gone for it the last couple years and traded for Kawhi… or AD… or Jimmy Butler.



Instead, they stood pat. And now they’re going home before the Finals… again. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 28, 2020

Of course, Wright’s take is much easier made without context. Rumors have indicated Anthony Davis wasn’t high on the idea of a long-term deal with the Celtics and it feels as though Kawhi Leonard always was going to end up in Los Angeles. In turn, blockbuster deals for either of those superstars might have cost too much for too little.

Changes certainly need to be made if Boston wants to reach the championship stage, but the Green might not be as far away as Wright seems to believe.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images