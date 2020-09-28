Julian Edelman Perfectly Trolls Bill Belichick With Post-Win Instagram

Julian Edelman has beaten his “happily miserable” quote into the ground — it was lame upon its inception — but he did put a fun twist on it Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots receiver featured the quote, along with a now-infamous photo of Bill Belichick, in a post on his Instagram story after New England’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The post at least was better than its corny, Vegas-themed companion.

Take a look:

LOL at Julian Edelman’s Instagram story: pic.twitter.com/9RPxdLxVgd — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) September 27, 2020

Something tells us this won’t be the last time a Patriots player pokes fun at Belichick for that preposterously carefree look.

New England will return to the field next Sunday when it visits the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images