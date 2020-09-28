Julian Edelman Perfectly Trolls Bill Belichick With Post-Win Instagram

Julian Edelman has beaten his “happily miserable” quote into the ground — it was lame upon its inception — but he did put a fun twist on it Sunday afternoon.
The Patriots receiver featured the quote, along with a now-infamous photo of Bill Belichick, in a post on his Instagram story after New England’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The post at least was better than its corny, Vegas-themed companion.
Take a look:
Something tells us this won’t be the last time a Patriots player pokes fun at Belichick for that preposterously carefree look.
New England will return to the field next Sunday when it visits the Kansas City Chiefs.