Nick Wright Spent All Morning Ripping Tom Brady After Buccaneers Debut

We’re in the first week of the NFL’s return, but Nick Wright already is in midseason form.

And the FS1 personality started right where he left off with his criticism of Tom Brady. Especially considering the Buccaneers quarterback didn’t have a stellar performance in his Tampa Bay debut.

Brady on Sunday completed 23 of 36 passes for 239 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six, in the Bucs’ 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Bruce Arians didn’t hold back on his analysis of Brady’s first game, and naturally, neither did Wright.

In fact, Wright spend most of the morning on “First Things First” ripping Brady.

There was plenty of age shaming, and Wright even compiled a list of all the quarterbacks who have won a game more recently than Brady, which included Robert Griffin III, Sam Darnold and Andy Dalton.

Check it out below:

"Whether it's New England or Tampa Bay when Tom Brady plays terribly it's the pieces around him. Maybe, just maybe, the oldest QB ever is playing like it."



— @getnickwright reacts to Brady & the Bucs Week 1 loss to Brees & the Saints pic.twitter.com/OZBbFFQ2KR — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 14, 2020

QBs w/ an NFL win more recently than Brady

Allen

Brees

Carr

Cousins

Dalton

Darnold

Fitzpatrick

Garoppolo

Goff

Griffin III

Haskins

Jackson

Lock

Mahomes

Minshew

Murray

Newton

Prescott

Rodgers

Ryan

Tannehill

Taylor

Trubisky

Watson

Wentz

Wilson

"Basically, the league."—@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/6y9P4o7LZz — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 14, 2020

.@getnickwright's 3 hard & fast rules in the NFL the last few years:

1. You can't slow down the Chiefs offense

2. If Tom Brady plays poorly it's everyone's fault but him

3. Questionable pass interference calls are going to go the Rams way pic.twitter.com/qksCxoFdgM — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 14, 2020

We’re in for a long season of hot takes from Wright.

