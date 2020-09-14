Nick Wright Spent All Morning Ripping Tom Brady After Buccaneers Debut

We’re in the first week of the NFL’s return, but Nick Wright already is in midseason form.
And the FS1 personality started right where he left off with his criticism of Tom Brady. Especially considering the Buccaneers quarterback didn’t have a stellar performance in his Tampa Bay debut.
Brady on Sunday completed 23 of 36 passes for 239 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six, in the Bucs’ 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Bruce Arians didn’t hold back on his analysis of Brady’s first game, and naturally, neither did Wright.
In fact, Wright spend most of the morning on “First Things First” ripping Brady.
There was plenty of age shaming, and Wright even compiled a list of all the quarterbacks who have won a game more recently than Brady, which included Robert Griffin III, Sam Darnold and Andy Dalton.
Check it out below:
We’re in for a long season of hot takes from Wright.
Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images