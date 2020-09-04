Play ‘Kentucky Derby Challenge’ For Chance To Win Prize From NESN Games

The 2020 Kentucky Derby will take place later than usual, but you still can have a stake in the race.

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Churchill Downs, and fans can be part of the action thanks to NESN Games’ “Kentucky Derby Challenge.”

At 3-5 Tiz the Law is the heavy favorite entering the race, with Honor A.P. (5-1) and Authentic (8-1) among the leading betting contenders.

Correctly predict the top three finishers in the race, and you might win a $100 gift code from the ’47 online store. Don’t forget to pick the tie-breaker, too. It might win you the prize by a nose.

Click here to make your Kentucky Derby predictions >>

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images