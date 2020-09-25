Play Week 3 ‘NFL Superprop Contest’ At NESN Games For Chance To Win

There are a few fascinating quarterback matchups in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season, and they’re the subject of the latest Superprop contest on NESN Games.

NESN Games will hold a superprop contest each week of the NFL campaign. Participants will make their picks on six prop bets, and if you do well enough, you could win a $25 gift certificate to the ’47 store, a perfect place to pick up some sweet NFL gear.

We’ll provide you with our “expert” advice on each bet every week. Proceed with caution, however, as we only correctly picked half of the slate in Week 2.

Here are our Week 3 picks.

Cam Newton under 0.5 interceptions

Newton, to the surprise of some, has been a very efficient passer through two games with the Patriots. He only threw 19 passes in Week 1, but he completed 15 of them against the Miami Dolphins. The 2015 NFL MVP proceeded to post a 30-of-44 mark against a tough Seattle Seahawks secondary in his first pass-happy game with New England.

Above all else, Newton has played smart early in his Patriots tenure, and the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t exactly a team that pushes their opponents into mistakes.

Cam Newton over 236.5 passing yards

As previously mentioned, Newton torched the Seahawks under the bright lights in Seattle. The Raiders’ defense doesn’t present nearly as tough of a matchup as the Seahawks, so we’re expecting Newton to stuff the stat sheet.

It’s also worth noting Drew Brees, who’s being largely criticized for his outing against Las Vegas, still threw for 312 yards in Week 2. Brees connected with Alvin Kamara for 95 yards, as the latter had his way in the passing game coming out of the backfield. The Patriots, of course, are one of the best teams in the league when it comes to screens, check downs and close-range passes.

Dak Prescott under 292.5 passing yards

It might be tough to make this pick seeing as Prescott is coming off a 450-yard passing performance in Week 2. But that stellar showing came against the Atlanta Falcons, who’ve looked quite porous defensively through two weeks.

The Seahawks should give Prescott trouble. Yes, they were just thrashed by Newton, but that might have been due in part to safety Quandre Diggs being ejected in the first half. As long as Seattle’s starting secondary manages to stay intact, it should make for a tough day for Prescott.

Dak Prescott under 0.5 interceptions

Prescott is one of the NFL’s most polarizing quarterbacks in terms of public perception, but the Cowboys signal-caller certainly isn’t prone to turn the ball over. Prescott has yet to throw an interception this season, including against the Los Angeles Rams, who feature one of the league’s top cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey.

After falling to the Rams and needing an effective miracle to beat the Falcons, we’re expecting to see a motivated Cowboys team looking to earn a statement win over the 2-0 Seahawks. This will require a great performance from Prescott, who tends to rise to the occasion.

Drew Brees under 0.5 interceptions

Brees wasn’t great in the Saints’ Week 2 loss to the Raiders. In fact, it arguably was the first game where the veteran quarterback’s age started to show. This lackluster performance included a bad interception that left viewers scratching their heads.

But New Orleans will be back home for its Week 3 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, and the Saints play their best at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Brees might not light up the pack, but we believe he’s capable of bouncing back to a degree. The future Hall of Fame QB long has been a good decision maker, so it’s fair to expect a turnover-free game from him as the Saints try to get back in the win column.

Drew Brees under 264.5 passing yards

Brees’ underwhelming night against the Silver and Black has been discussed ad nauseam by this point, but let’s not forget his 2020 debut wasn’t anything to write home about. He only threw for 160 yards in New Orleans’ Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 41-year-old’s Week 2 stats might have said more about the Raiders’ weak defense. After all, Brees managed to throw for over 300 yards on a bad night. The Packers feature arguably the best defense the Saints have seen to date this season, and they should be able to keep Brees in check, especially if Michael Thomas is sidelined again.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images