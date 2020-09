It will be a battle of 2-0 teams Sunday afternoon in Buffalo.

The Bills will host the Los Angeles Rams for a Week 3 contest. Buffalo is coming off a pair of divisional wins of the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, while LA took down the Dallas Cowboys in primetime before earning a win in Philadelphia over the Eagles.

Here’s how to watch Rams vs. Bills online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images