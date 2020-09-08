Raptors’ Serge Ibaka In Walking Boot, Uncertain For Game 6 Vs. Celtics

It’s hard to imagine the Toronto Raptors winning their series against the Boston Celtics without the help of Serge Ibaka.

However, the defending NBA champions, trailing 3-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, might be forced to do just that.

Ibaka on Tuesday wore a walking boot on his left foot while speaking to reporters inside the Walt Disney World bubble. The Raptors center twisted his ankle Monday in Toronto’s Game 5 loss and is uncertain for Wednesday’s Game 6 against the Celtics.

Check out this tweet from ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth:

.@sergeibaka says he twisted his ankle in game 5 and is going to see how he feels tomorrow morning to determine his availability for game 6. pic.twitter.com/uJb5pMvbgD — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) September 8, 2020

Celtics center Daniel Theis has been a difference-maker in the series, with only Ibaka and foul trouble occasionally slowing him down. If Ibaka misses Game 6 and Theis stays out of foul trouble, Toronto would have to pull a rabbit out of its hat to beat Boston. Marc Gasol is not good enough.

Game 6 is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

