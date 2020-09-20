Ravens Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season will feature a matchup between two of the league’s best young quarterbacks.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will be in Houston on Sunday for a tilt with Deshaun Watson and the Texans. Baltimore is coming off a rout of the Cleveland Browns, while Houston will be looking to rebound from a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Opening Night.

These AFC foes last met in Week 11 of the 2019 season. The Ravens steamrolled the Texans 41-7 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here’s how to watch Ravens vs. Texans online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

