Red Sox Notes: Ron Roenicke Offers Update On Alex Verdugo

Alex Verdugo left Boston’s 6-5 loss in the bottom of the third inning with what the team called hamstring tightness.

And even though this is a lost season for the Sox, it certainly didn’t make it any better to lose arguably its best player.

But according to manager Ron Roenicke, Verdugo could have have remained in the game.

“Tight hamstring,” Roenicke said after the game on Zoom. “He could have gone back out and played. But I talked to the trainers and to put him out there when he has a tight hamstring and it’s kind of grabbing at him, it didn’t make sense. If he ends up pulling it then he’s probably done for the year. And I didn’t want to take that chance.”

Fair enough.

Here are some more notes from Friday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

— Martín Pérez absolutely dazzled.

The lefty tossed six innings of three-hit, no-run ball with seven strikeouts.

The strong outing comes after a solid performance against the Tampa Bay Rays in which Pérez gave up two earned runs across five innings with six K’s.

— Christian Arroyo continued his hot streak.

The infielder blasted a three-run home run — his first at Fenway Park — to open up the scoring and make it 3-0 in the fourth inning.

That first one at Fenway hits different. pic.twitter.com/t4FkWRN8rO — NESN (@NESN) September 19, 2020

The home run cart also made another appearance in the dugout.

Get the home run cart ready, boys! pic.twitter.com/2xI5HRUvOJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 19, 2020

— Jackie Bradley Jr. went 1-for-3 with a walk.

The center fielder now has hit safely in 25 of his last 29 games.

— The Red Sox looked destined to win this game with runners on second and third in the bottom of the 10th inning, and loaded the bases in the 11th. But they were unable to capitalize.

— J.D. Martinez’s struggles continued at the plate, striking out four times in an 0-for-6 night.

J.D. Martinez now 0-for-6 with 4 Ks, with strikeouts on a changeup, curveball, and twice on fastballs. He's also back below the Mendoza Line at .199. It would've been impossible to project this as a worst-case scenario for him entering the year. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 19, 2020

The slugger left nine men on base, something Roenicke said was “baffling.”

— Boston now has lost 11 straight to the Yankees.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images