Red Sox Outfielder Alex Verdugo Continued To Crush Yankees Saturday Night

Alex Verdugo most certainly likes hitting against the New York Yankees.

The young Boston Red Sox outfielder had to leave Friday’s clash early due to a hamstring injury, but before leaving continued to hit the Yanks well.

Verdugo entered the contest hitting .375 against New York over his last four games and added another hit in Friday’s contest.

