Steven Stamkos Out Rest Of Stanley Cup Final For Lightning Vs. Stars

The Tampa Bay Lightning need one more win against the Dallas Stars to earn the franchise’s second Stanley Cup championship.

But they’ll be without captain Steven Stamkos in Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7.

Coach Jon Cooper on Sunday told reporters they were shutting the center down for the remainder of the year after injuries plagued the second half of his season.

“Just to be blunt, he’s done for the series,” Cooper said of Stamkos, via NHL.com. “Hopefully the next time we see him on the ice is during a trophy presentation.”

The Lightning got through the entirety of the playoffs without Stamkos, save for a brief appearance in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final where he scored.