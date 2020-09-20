These Patriots Opponents Could Be Without Starting QBs After Injuries

An onslaught of injuries sidelined a slew of NFL stars Sunday.

Among the affected teams were two of the New England Patriots’ upcoming opponents: the Denver Broncos (Week 6) and San Francisco 49ers (Week 7).

We’ll begin with the Niners, who were hit particularly hard during their 31-13 road win over the New York Jets.

San Francisco lost superstar defensive end Nick Bosa to what head coach Kyle Shanahan believed was a torn ACL, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas to a potentially serious knee injury, running back Raheem Mostert to an MCL sprain and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a high ankle sprain.

Bosa is the most significant loss for the 49ers, but Garoppolo is the biggest name on that list from a Patriots perspective.