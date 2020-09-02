Thunder Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 7 Online

Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Chris Paul are looking to sink their respective former teams in the playoffs, and it all comes down to a winner-take-all Game 7.

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are set to meet Wednesday evening in Game 7 of their first-round NBA Playoffs series.

This has been a gripping series from start to finish, and the finale promises to provide more of the same.

Here’s how to watch Thunder vs. Rockets Game 7 online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN