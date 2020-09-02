NFL Rumors: Mohamed Sanu’s Initial Reaction To Being Released By Patriots

The New England Patriots made a move at wide receiver Wednesday evening as they decided to cut one of their own.

The Patriots reportedly plan to release Mohamed Sanu after the 31-year-old wide out played just eight games in New England.

Sanu told NFL reporter Josina Anderson that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called him into the facility at Gillette Stadium to tell him the news. Sanu shared his reaction shortly after.

“(Belichick) told me it wasn’t going to work out, which I respect,” Sanu told Anderson. “I personally think it was a money thing. I still want to play where I’m valued.”

Sanu was acquired for a second-round pick midway through the 2019 season. He caught 26 passes during his eight games, as he was impacted by a high ankle sprain which he suffered during a punt return.