Bubba Wallace Trolls Haters After Joining Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Team

Wallace will drive for a team owned by Jordan and Denny Hamlin

Those who, for whatever strange reason, don’t like Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. got some tough news Monday night.

Wallace next season will race for a NASCAR Cup Series team co-owned by Michael Jordan (majority) and Denny Hamlin (minority). The move ensures Wallace, who recently announced his plans to leave Richard Petty Motorsports, will have a full-time ride next year on NASCAR’s top level.

Hamlin and Jordan purchased a charter for their team from Germain Racing.

Shortly after the news broke, Wallace took to Twitter to send this direct message to his many haters:

Wallace also offered this statement on the partnership:

Wallace, 26, has emerged as one of the faces of NASCAR amid his calls for racial and social justice.

The Mobile, Ala., native has nine top 10 finishes, including three top-fives, in 105 Cup races. He still is looking for his first victory.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Slocum/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images

