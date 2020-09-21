Twitter Has Plenty Of Jokes About Bill Belichick’s Mask-Wearing Skills

It isn’t uncommon for Bill Belichick to raise eyebrows during New England Patriots games.
But there was one big question circulating social media, that had nothing to do with the Week 2 contest itself — what is the Pats head coach doing with his mask?
Belichick certainly had an interesting way of wearing his black mask Sunday night at CenturyLink Field, to say the least. The 68-year-old made sure to fully cover his nose with the face covering, but his mouth wasn’t always completely covered.
Twitter quickly took notice, and had plenty of jokes about the hilarious scene.
After the first week of the NFL’s regular season, the league warned teams of potential discipline for improper mask-wearing on the sidelines. Whether Belichick’s mask met league standards, however, remains to be seen.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images