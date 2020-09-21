Twitter Has Plenty Of Jokes About Bill Belichick’s Mask-Wearing Skills

It isn’t uncommon for Bill Belichick to raise eyebrows during New England Patriots games.

But there was one big question circulating social media, that had nothing to do with the Week 2 contest itself — what is the Pats head coach doing with his mask?

Belichick certainly had an interesting way of wearing his black mask Sunday night at CenturyLink Field, to say the least. The 68-year-old made sure to fully cover his nose with the face covering, but his mouth wasn’t always completely covered.

Twitter quickly took notice, and had plenty of jokes about the hilarious scene.

Bill Belichick has Bird Mask Technology pic.twitter.com/QQztKicrtD — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 21, 2020

Is Bill Belichick wearing the mask upside down? pic.twitter.com/ehWRZ17mr3 — 617 Apparel (@617Apparel) September 21, 2020

Can’t someone get Belichick a bigger face mask? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/20ZYQNFyqq — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) September 21, 2020

Bill Belichick wears a mask like an old man who was just handed one and was given the choice between putting it on or getting kicked out of Walmart pic.twitter.com/YzLylQMQJL — Great Big Arrogance (@GreatBigIdiot) September 21, 2020

Bill Belichick wears a mask like someone who has never seen a mask before pic.twitter.com/zQB7oIOW2m — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) September 21, 2020

Bill Belichick out here looking like Toucan Sam😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/a93BJDMjVJ — Stevesjb (@Stevesjb2) September 21, 2020

After the first week of the NFL’s regular season, the league warned teams of potential discipline for improper mask-wearing on the sidelines. Whether Belichick’s mask met league standards, however, remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images