More Details Emerge About Deadly Crash Involving James White’s Parents

More details are emerging about the deadly crash involving the parents of New England Patriots running back James White.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday confirmed the death of White’s father, Tyrone, to The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. They called it a two-car crash, with one vehicle flipped over and the other on fire.
White’s father, who previously served as captain at the Miami-Dade police department, per FOX Sports’ Andy Slater, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His mother reportedly remains in critical condition.
White was inactive for the Pats’ Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks as a result of the news.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images