Watch Ex-Patriot Jamie Collins’ Bizarre Ejection From Bears-Lions Game

Jamie Collins was not long for his Lions debut.

Collins, who signed a three-year deal with Detroit back in March, was ejected from his new team’s Week 1 clash with the Chicago Bears early in the second quarter Sunday afternoon. While attempting to demonstrate how he made a hit, the veteran linebacker made contact with referee Alex Kemp, who promptly tossed Collins from the contest.

You can watch it all unfold in the video below:

Lions LB Jamie Collins was ejected after making contact with an official with his helmet. pic.twitter.com/yvSAH5lwZ7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2020

It didn’t seem as though there was any malice behind Collins’ actions, but there obviously is no tolerance when it comes to making contact with officials.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images