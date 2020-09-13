Chargers Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online, On TV

The Bengals and Chargers are set for a sneaky-interesting late-afternoon matchup.
Cincinnati will host Los Angeles is the season opener for both teams. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will make his debut, while Tyrod Taylor will be under center for the Chargers, who now are in their post-Philip Rivers era.
Here’s how to watch Bengals-Chargers online:
When: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
Thumbnail photo via Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images