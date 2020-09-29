Watch Steven Stamkos, Lightning Lift Stanley Cup After Beating Stars

The NHL crowned the 2019-20 Stanley Cup champions Monday night despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars in Game 6 at Rogers place in the Edmonton bubble.

It was an impressive feat to finish out the season without fans and in an environment players aren’t used to.

But before the players go back to home after two long months away, Steven Stamkos and Co. had to lift Lord Stanley.

Stamkos played only in Game 3 before being shut down due to injury.

It certainly was a different type of celebration without the fans. But the pyro was a nice touch.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images