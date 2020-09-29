NFL Insider Michael Lombardi Gives His Take On Patriots’ Week 3 Rushing

The New England Patriots’ rushing attack was firing on all cylinders Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots’ backfield combined to rack up an impressive 250 yards on 38 carries with Sony Michel leading the way with 117 carries on nine rushes.

New England seemingly ran the ball at will in the 36-20 win over Las Vegas, and NFL insider Michael Lombardi gave his opinion on the group’s big day.

