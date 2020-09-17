Yairo Munoz Has Impressed In 11 Games With Red Sox During 2020 Season

In a Red Sox season that at times has lacked bright spots, Yairo Munoz has been among the positives.

The 25-year-old utility man has played in 11 games since joining Boston, and in that time he’s made a positive impact at the plate and in the field, doing a little bit of everything.

He’ll be in the lineup again Thursday for the series finale with the Miami Marlins, batting seventh and playing left field.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images