The Houston Astros are moving on.

Houston defeated the Oakland Athletics in Game 4 of the American League Division Series 11-6 on Thursday night. The Astros now advance to the AL Championship Series for the fourth straight year.

Zack Greinke’s mistake in the second inning that led to a Ramon Laureano three-run home run ultimately didn’t cost Houston anything.

Houston will play the winner of the New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays series.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images