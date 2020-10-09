Patriots-Broncos Getting Postponed Has Twitter Calling For Cam Newton

There’s two types of NFL fans.
Those who think the NFL does everything to help the New England Patriots, and those who think the league does everything it can to hinder the organization.
So, when the Patriots had their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos postponed one day from Sunday to Monday, many weighed in with their beliefs on both sides of the coin.
One specific aspect, however, was what the extra day could mean for quarterback Cam Newton.
Newton, as you certainly have heard, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and missed the team’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s not yet know if he will play against the Broncos, but Twitter was calling for his return Thursday.
Of course, then there were those who thought it was done strictly for Newton, which they felt was unfair.
And some other reactions as well.
Monday’s game likely remains a fluid situation, pending no further positive tests. The Patriots have three on their reserve/COVID list, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Newton.