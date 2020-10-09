Patriots-Broncos Getting Postponed Has Twitter Calling For Cam Newton

There’s two types of NFL fans.

Those who think the NFL does everything to help the New England Patriots, and those who think the league does everything it can to hinder the organization.

So, when the Patriots had their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos postponed one day from Sunday to Monday, many weighed in with their beliefs on both sides of the coin.

One specific aspect, however, was what the extra day could mean for quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton, as you certainly have heard, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and missed the team’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s not yet know if he will play against the Broncos, but Twitter was calling for his return Thursday.

Hopefully that means cam can play — Braden (@Braden4198) October 8, 2020

More time for cam to come back Tysm — William Trostel (@WilliamTrostel) October 8, 2020

Cam coming back? pic.twitter.com/iKUhL6esw5 — boston sports fan (2-2) (@michaelgscott24) October 8, 2020

Means Cam Newton has a chance to play — Antonio (@AD04__) October 8, 2020

So they’re giving the patriots an extra day to get cam back. Thank you nfl — jshxvii (@jshxvii1) October 8, 2020

Of course, then there were those who thought it was done strictly for Newton, which they felt was unfair.

If they rescheduled so cam could be eligible that’s screwed up. — Good Boy 🇺🇸 (@fullgrownpupper) October 8, 2020

Just cause they want Cam to play 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Jake (@j_rosen12) October 8, 2020

And some other reactions as well.

@NFL I guess @Broncos get no love. Shortened week 6 for the players, Denver fans with a 3:05pm start. Meanwhile, the @Patriots break protocols, and yet they get the benefit of the doubt. How is that fair to Denver? Bush-league — Alex (@ABakersDosen) October 8, 2020

Man the Pats get all the Monday night games, unfair! — Keith (@Keithpollock) October 8, 2020

This only benefits NE — art – VOTE (@archurops) October 8, 2020

Penalize them for breaking protocols — Anthony (@anthony__lutz) October 8, 2020

What a joke. Give the Pats yet another prime time game and take the Bills’ game away. Of course. — jbaums (@JeffBaums) October 8, 2020

Monday’s game likely remains a fluid situation, pending no further positive tests. The Patriots have three on their reserve/COVID list, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Newton.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images