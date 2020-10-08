Broncos Player Frustrated After Week 5 Game Vs. Patriots Postponed

At least one member of the Denver Broncos isn’t happy about the reported Week 5 postponement against the New England Patriots.

The Patriots game against the Broncos, previously scheduled for Sunday, has been moved to Monday night, according to 9News reporter Mike Klis. It comes after the Patriots have placed three members on their reserve/COVID list, including quarterback Cam Newton and most recently cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Denver defensive end Shelby Harris, for one, is not thrilled.

“Why are we getting punished when we did nothing wrong,” Harris tweeted Thursday. “Pats go on a bye next week and we are stuck on a shot week playing the dolphins help it make sense.”

After traveling to the East coast to face the Patriots Week 5, the Broncos are scheduled to host Miami during Week 6.

Shelby is likely not the only player who feels this way. He may have some support in the Steelers locker room, as Pittsburgh had their bye week completely altered last week as their game against the Titans was postponed due to Tennessee’s positive test results.

The Buffalo Bills may soon feel the same way, as their game against Tennessee is in doubt after being moved from Sunday to Tuesday, again due to the Titans’ positive tests.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images