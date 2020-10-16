Astros Are First MLB Team Since 2004 Red Sox To Achieve This Impressive Feat

The Astros have something special going on.

Houston dropped the first three games of the American League Championship Series to the Tampa Bay Rays, seemingly sealing its fate. But the Astros bounced back, winning the next two games to force a Game 6.

Sound familiar?

The last time a Major League Baseball team accomplished this is — you guessed it — the 2004 Boston Red Sox.

The last team to force a Game 6 after being down 3-0?



The 2004 Boston @RedSox 👀



You mighttt remember how that turned out. (@davidortiz) pic.twitter.com/NMP8KgyHJy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2020

Yeah, we remember that one pretty well.

But will Houston follow in Boston’s footsteps? We’ll find out Friday night in Game 6. First pitch is slated for 6:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images