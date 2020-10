The Houston Astros will look to push the Oakland Athletics to the brink of elimination Tuesday.

After claiming a Game 1 victory Monday, the Astros again will take on the A’s in the American League Division Series.

Game 2 will be played, like the other games, at Dodger Stadium. Framber Valdez will get the ball for Houston and will be opposed by Sean Manaea.

Here’s how to watch Astros vs. Athletics Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 4:37 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images