If the Miami Heat even the NBA Finals at 1-1, they might need to do it without two of their key players.

Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragić were listed as doubtful on Miami’s injury report Thursday ahead of Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

INJURY UPDATE: Goran Dragic (left foot torn plantar fascia) is listed as doubtful to play in tomorrow's #NBAFinals Game 2 vs the Lakers.



Bam Adebayo is also listed as doubtful after a MRI revealed a neck strain (left side). — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 1, 2020

Dragić exited Miami’s Game 1 loss in the second quarter with what was being reported as a plantar tear. Adebayo, meanwhile, suffered a neck injury in the third quarter.

Game 2 is set for Friday night at 9 p.m. ET.