LeBron James Has Hilarious, Subtle Response After Kyrie Irving Criticism

LeBron James offered a seemingly calculated, and hilarious, response to Kyrie Irving.

Irving, the Brooklyn Nets guard, threw some shade at his former teammate Thursday when he practically said he didn’t trust James’ late-game shot making ability during their three years with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Irving’s message came during an appearance on Boardroom Podcast Network when he was boasting about his new teammate, Kevin Durant.

Well, James seems to have heard that loud and clear. And he responded to it when asked about his own relationship with Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.

“We’re not jealous of each other,” James said, per the Los Angeles Times’ Tania Ganguli.

Well played.

Now, James and Davis will get themselves ready for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

