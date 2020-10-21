Bayern Vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Atletico Madrid wants to land the initial blow with hopes of knocking Bayern Munich off of its throne in the not-too-distant future.

Bayern will host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday at Allianz Arena in their UEFA Champions League Group A opener. Bayern, the reigning German and European champion, hopes to extend its record 11-game winning streak in European men’s club soccer’s elite competition into another season. Atletico Madrid reached Champions League quarterfinals in 2020 and was runner-up in 2014 and 2016. Armed with ex-Barcelona star Luis Suarez, will Diego Simeone’s side finally reach the promised land next spring?

Bayern and Atletico Madrid most recently faced off in the 2016-17 Champions League group stage, with each side winning their home game. Prior to that Atletico Madrid topped Bayern on away goals in the 2016 Champions League semifinals.

Here’s when and how to watch Bayern versus Atletico Madrid:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | Univision NOW

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images