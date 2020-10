The Jets are winless entering Week 7, but can they change their fate against the dominant Bills?

Buffalo will visit New York at MetLife Stadium on Sunday as the Jets look to enter the win column for the first time this season.

The Bills, meanwhile, are 4-2 after six weeks of play but have dropped their last two games to the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images