Brandon Copeland Drops Comment On Patriots Instagram After Going On IR

Copeland was placed on IR earlier this week

Brandon Copeland already is suffering from FOMO.

The New England Patriots linebacker was placed on injured reserve this week with a pectoral injury, which reportedly is season-ending. It’s a tough end for the first-year Patriot, who reacted to the injury with an optimistic tweet.

And on Thursday, the team shared some photos from practice.

One day at a time, rain or shine.

A pretty typical post, but it drew a comment from Copeland.

The 29-year-old is on a one-year deal with the Patriots, so this very well could be the end of his tenure with New England.

