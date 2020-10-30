What Is Patriots’ Salary Cap Situation Ahead Of NFL Trade Deadline?

The New England Patriots are in an unusual position with the sixth-most salary cap space in the NFL.

Official cap space by team one week from the NFL trade deadline (1-11)

1. CLE: 31,441,503

2. NYJ: 27,318,134

3. JAX: 26,157,865

4. WAS: 23,661,949

5. DAL: 23,578,868

6. NE: 22,902,486

7. PHI: 22,816,790

8. DEN: 20,277,879

9. DET: 17,698,577

10. MIA: 16,587,919

11. IND: 9,975,640 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 27, 2020

A reminder: The Patriots gained almost all of their $22.9 million in cap space this summer well after the initial waves of free agency through opt-outs and contract grievance settlements.

Another reminder: They can carry it over into the 2021 season when the salary cap is expected to be much lower due to money lost from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Patriots could open even more salary cap space by trading cornerback Stephon Gilmore (around $9.6 million, per @PatsCap) or guard Joe Thuney (about $8.7 million) before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Trading for a player like wide receiver Adam Thielen would eat up about $5.9 million in cap space. And while it would be extremely unlikely, acquiring wide receiver Julio Jones also would take up around $5.9 million in cap space.

The Patriots currently have $66,538,531 in cap space for the 2021 season, per OverTheCap.com.

So, they certainly have the money to wheel and deal before the trade deadline on Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. ET. They also have future cap space in case the player they’re acquiring is expensive in 2021 and beyond.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images