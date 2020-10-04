Bucs’ Tom Brady Breaks Own Record With Second Straight Three-TD Game

In case you forgot, Tom Brady still is pretty good at what he does.
The Buccaneers quarterback even managed to set an NFL record in Tampa Bay’s Week 4 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers as the oldest player to record three or more touchdowns in back-to-back games, according to NFL Research. Brady, 43, had five touchdowns Sunday against L.A. and three against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.
Who previously held the record, you ask? Why, it was TB12 himself.
Not too shabby.
Brady and Co. now sport a 3-1 record.