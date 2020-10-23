Cam Newton Asks Question On Patriots’ Instagram Of Young Julian Edelman

The post shows Edelman in 49ers gear

The New England Patriots are gearing up for a highly anticipated matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

And the Pats’ social media team had an interesting way of marking the occasion.

In a post Thursday, the team posted a photo of Julian Edelman as a kid dressed in 49ers colors.

Throwing it back for Niners week 🐿

An innocuous enough post. But when Cam Newton saw it, he had a question.

Maybe the timing of showing Edelman in Niners garb wasn’t the best considering how desperately the Patriots need a win this week.

But then again, it’s just a social media post.

