Here’s What Daniel Jones Had To Say About Widely-Mocked Fall On Way To End Zone

Few things were more emblematic of the disaster that was the Week 7 Thursday Night Football game than Daniel Jones’ open field tumble.

In the third quarter, the New York Giants quarterback saw a gap in the Philadelphia Eagles defense, and he took off on a 80-yard run. It looked like he was destined for the end zone, up until he just fell with no one around him.

And though the Giants would end up scoring later in the drive, the clip of him slipping up was widely circulated and, of course, mocked.

Jones was just trying to run fast.

“I was just trying to run faster than I was running and got caught up,” the second-year signal-caller said, via Newsday.

Tough.

The Giants ultimately lost 22-21 in the matchup between nondescript NFC East rivals.

