Cam Newton’s Week 7 Hype Video Will Fire Up Patriots Fans For Game Against 49ers

Cam Newton knows what he needs to do.

Speaking with the media days following the New England Patriots’ Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos, Newton bluntly stated he needs to start playing better after back-to-back underwhelming performances. The star quarterback also didn’t consider pointing fingers despite receiving little help from his supporting cast thus far.

Newton revisited those sound bites in his latest gameday hype video. The Instagram post surely will get the Foxboro Faithful fired up for New England’s Week 7 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.

Should the Patriots fall to the 49ers on Sunday, it would mark the franchise’s first three-game losing streak since the 2002 season.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images