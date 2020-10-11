Chiefs Vs. Raiders Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

The top two teams in the AFC West will battle it out in Week 5.

The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs host Las Vegas for the first time this year, looking to keep their advantage in the division over the second-place Raiders.

Las Vegas, at 2-2 on their season, will hope to face an offense as lackluster as the one New England saw in Week 4, as the Patriots held Kansas City without a touchdown longer than any other team this season.

Here’s how to tune in on Sunday:

When: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Online: CBS All Access | FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images