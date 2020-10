Will the Jets finally get in the win column this week?

That question will be answered Sunday when New York hosts the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets are 0-4 to start the 2020 season after four less-than-stellar games. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are at an even .500 entering the Week 5 contest.

Here’s how to watch Cardinals-Jets:

When: Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images