Kurt Warner Offers Dolphins’ Ryan Fitzpatrick Words Of Advice After Being Benched

Kurt Warner knows what Ryan Fitzpatrick is going through.

In case you missed it, the Dolphins on Tuesday reportedly benched the starting quarterback for rookie Tua Tagovailoa, who made his NFL debut in Week 5 against the New York Jets. Tagovailoa took over in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

Warner, unfortunately, is familiar with Fitzpatrick’s situation on the Dolphins. He was, after all, benched by the Giants in favor of then-up-and-coming quarterback Eli Manning in 2004 after helping New York win five of its first seven games.

So, Warner offered Fitzpatrick some solid words of advice via Twitter shorlty after Tuesday’s news broke.

I know what my man #FitzMagic is feeling, in 04 w/ NYG we were playoff team after 9 games (& i wasn’t playing as well as Fitz) when they moved 2 @EliManning – sucked 4 me – but I knew it wasn’t about that season but the future & I’d have to say it worked out pretty well 4 Gmen! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 20, 2020

Good stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images