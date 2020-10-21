Cody Bellinger Crushes Two-Run Home Run, Gives Dodgers Lead In Game 1 Vs. Rays

He’s done it again.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays had themselves a pitching duel early in Game 1 of Major League Baseball’s 2020 World Series on Tuesday with Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow on the mound for their respective teams.

But L.A. struck first in the fourth.

Cody Bellinger and his injured shoulder launched a two-run jack off Glasnow over the right center-field wall. He knew it the second it left his bat, too.

Check it out: