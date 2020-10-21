Washington Football Team Likely Won’t Have New Nickname For 2021 Season

It looks like it’ll be a while until the Washington Football Team has a new nickname.

Team president Jason Wright told ABC7 sports anchor Scott Abraham the franchise likely won’t have a new nickname in place before the 2021 season.

But, why?

“I think next year is fast because of how the brand has to come together through uniforms, through approval processes through the league,” Wright said, via ABC7. “Next year is fast. There is a pretty good chance we will still be the Washington Football Team next season. We could get there quicker, it’s actually pretty hard to get there that quickly because of all the steps that need to happen.”

The franchise officially abandoned its previous moniker in July and adopted a temporary name, the Washington Football Team.

Naturally, some fans are itching to know the team’s new identity. Right now, however, Wright just wants fans to “take a deep breath.”

“It’s not coming tomorrow,” he said. “It’s a business decision, we need to understand that market. More importantly, it’s important to engage the community and the fans. We’re also in the process of identifying the folks that should weigh in over time.

“We want this name and brand to represent the entire area, to represent the fan base, but to also attract new folks to this fan base. We want to grow this fan base as part of our new identity.”

For now, we wait.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images