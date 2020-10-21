Daniel Theis Injury: Celtics Center Undergoes Successful Knee Procedure

Daniel Theis temporarily is out of commission.

The Boston Celtics on Wednesday announced the center underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Tuesday at New England Baptist Hospital. A loose body was removed, as well.

The team does not expect Theis’ recovery will impact his ability to “fully participate” in training camp ahead of the upcoming season.

Theis battled issues with his left knee throughout the 2019-20 season. It landed him on the C’s injury report a number of times and even prevented him from playing in a few games.

This isn’t Theis’ first procedure on his left knee, either. He had surgery on his knee in 2018 to repair a torn meniscus.

